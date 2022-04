New Copeland Road to be closed for two weeks at Dolores Street

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2022 at 11:39 am

TYLER — Tyler’s New Copeland Road will be closed at Dolores Street (between East Rieck Road and East Grande Boulevard) for about two weeks beginning Monday, April 25, while utilities are installed across the roadway. Motorists will need to find alternative north and south routes on Paluxy Drive or South Broadway Avenue during the construction.

Go Back