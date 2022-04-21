Today is Thursday April 21, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tyler and Longview strong in Texas Quarterly Housing Report

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2022 at 11:36 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Tyler and Longview strong in Texas Quarterly Housing ReportAUSTIN — The two biggest markets in East Texas show up strong in the latest Texas Quarterly Housing Report from Texas Realtors. For the first quarter of 2022, the Tyler MSA’s median home price was $290,000, up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Home sales in the Tyler area increased 6.5% from the same period in 2021. The median home price in the Longview MSA was $220,000, a 15.8% increase from last year’s first quarter. Longview-area home sales for the first three months of 2022 were up 8.9% from the same period last year. Click here for more detailed information.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design