Tyler and Longview strong in Texas Quarterly Housing Report

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2022 at 11:36 am

AUSTIN — The two biggest markets in East Texas show up strong in the latest Texas Quarterly Housing Report from Texas Realtors. For the first quarter of 2022, the Tyler MSA’s median home price was $290,000, up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Home sales in the Tyler area increased 6.5% from the same period in 2021. The median home price in the Longview MSA was $220,000, a 15.8% increase from last year’s first quarter. Longview-area home sales for the first three months of 2022 were up 8.9% from the same period last year. Click here for more detailed information.

