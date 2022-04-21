Missing man sought

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2022 at 11:26 am

TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is seeking your help finding 73-year-old Freddie Lee Head. He was last seen leaving his residence, south of Hideaway Lake, at 7:00 Wednesday night. He was headed to an address in northwestern Smith County, but no one was at the residence. It is unknown if he made it there or not. Head is driving a maroon 1996 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup bearing TX license BC65734. He was last seen driving west on I-20 near Terrell at approximately 9:30 Wednesday night. Head is a white male, 5’6”, 160, gray hair and blue eyes. He is on medication for dementia and a heart condition. He does not have his medication with him. He is believed to be in danger due to his cognitive and physical disabilities.

