Early voting begins Monday

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2022 at 10:49 am

EAST TEXAS — Early voting for the May 7 City/School and Constitutional Amendment Election begins Monday, April 25. Early voting in Smith County will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, April 25-30; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, May 2-3. There will be eight early voting locations throughout Smith County. They include:

The HUB, 304 E. Ferguson St., Tyler

Bullard Southern Baptist, 716 N. Houston St., Bullard

Chapel Hill Administrative Building, 11134 CR 2249, Tyler

First Christian Church, 4202 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler

Heritage Building, 1900 Bellwood Road, Tyler

Lindale Masonic Lodge, 200 W. Margaret St., Lindale

Noonday Community Center, 16662 CR 196, Tyler

Whitehouse United Methodist Church, 405 W. Main St., Whitehouse

There will be 25 polling locations open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Saturday, May 7. Bond elections are on the ballot for Tyler, Bullard and Chapel Hill Independent School Districts. Also on the ballot are several races for cities and school districts, as well as Constitutional Amendments. To view a sample ballot click here

The Primary Run-Off Election is scheduled for later in May. It will include a run-off for Precinct 2 Constable and Precinct Chair races. Early voting is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 16-20, with Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 24.

For more election information click here

Meantime, early voting in the City of Longview’s May 7 General Election and Special Called Bond Election will be held weekdays beginning Monday, April 25, through Tuesday, May 3. In the General Election, residents of City Council District 5 will select their council representative. The election for District 6 councilmember was canceled after Councilman Steve Pirtle ran unopposed for a third and final three-year term. Learn more here.

