In Brief: Tony Awards warning against copying Oscars slap, and more

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2022 at 8:14 am

Producers of the Tony Awards don't want a repeat of Will Smith's infamous Oscars slap, and they've issued a strong message for potential copycats: A letter sent by Tony Award Productions to potential ticket-buyers and obtained by Deadline includes the following warning in its FAQ section: “The Tony Awards has a strict no violence policy. In the event of an incident, the perpetrator will be removed from the event immediately.” Smith stormed the Oscar stage on March 27 and slapped presenter Chris Rock across the face, after the latter made a joke referencing the movie G.I. Jane and Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head. The King Richard star was subsequently slapped with a 10-year ban by the Academy...

Showtime has given an eight-episode order to the limited series Fellow Travelers, starring Doom Patrol's Matt Bomer, according to Variety. Based on Thomas Mallon's novel of the same name, the series is described as "an epic love story and political thriller, chronicling the volatile romance of two very different men who meet in the shadow of McCarthy-era Washington." Bomer will reportedly play Hawkins Fuller, who "maintains a behind-the scenes career in politics" and "avoids emotional entanglements," until he meets Tim Laughlin, "a young man brimming with idealism and religious faith"...

Jessica Alba will host and executive-produce the upcoming Roku original series Honest Renovations, the streamer announced on Wednesday. Alba and her co-host, The Cool Mom Co. Founder & Editor Lizzy Mathis, will help "deserving families complete the home renovations of their dreams and confront issues about parenting through candid conversations," according to a statement from Roku. "Becoming a parent was exciting, scary and confusing all at once," Alba said in a statement. "Parenthood is the most transformative life experience, and no matter how much you think you're prepared; you never really are." She added, "I can't wait to share the stories of the special families and their incredible home renovations with viewers on The Roku Channel." Honest Renovations will kick off production later in 2022...

