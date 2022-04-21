Oldest Texas death row inmate faces execution in cop’s death

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2022 at 4:42 am

HOUSTON (AP) – Texas’ oldest death row inmate faces execution for killing a Houston police officer nearly 32 years ago during a traffic stop. Carl Wayne Buntion was sentenced to death for the June 1990 fatal shooting of Houston police officer James Irby, a nearly 20-year member of the force. Buntion’s attorneys say he is responsible for Irby’s death but argue his execution on Thursday would be unconstitutional, in part because so much time has passed since his conviction. State and federal courts as well as the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles have turned down Buntion’s request to stop his execution. If Buntion is executed, the 78-year-old would become the oldest person Texas has executed in modern times.

