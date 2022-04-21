Today is Thursday April 21, 2022
Texas conservative activist charged after alleged assault

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2022 at 4:41 am
HOUSTON (AP) – A prominent Houston conservative activist has been charged with unlawful restraint and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon over an incident involving a contractor the activist hired. Attorneys for Dr. Steven Hotze say the Harris County District Attorney’s Office told them Wednesday that he’d been indicted over allegations against an ex-police officer retained by Hotze’s nonprofit. They say Hotze is innocent of any crime. The contractor Mark Aguirre was charged in December with assault after a man accused Aguirre of running him off the road and holding him at gunpoint in an effort to prove what authorities have called a bogus voter fraud scheme.



