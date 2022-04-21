Today is Thursday April 21, 2022
QB Watson’s legal woes far from over as he reports to Browns

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2022 at 4:40 am
HOUSTON (AP) – While Deshaun Watson’s NFL career has resumed with the Browns after grand juries declined to indict him on any criminal charges over sexual misconduct allegations, his legal problems aren’t over. Lawsuits filed in Houston by 22 women who’ve accused him of sexual assault and harassment remain unresolved. Watson has denied any wrongdoing. Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the 22 women, says that while his clients are disheartened Watson is able to participate in the NFL amid his legal troubles, the attorney is focused on collecting evidence in anticipation of going to trial in civil court. Rusty Hardin, Watson’s attorney, says it would be “ludicrous” for Watson to not be allowed to resume his NFL career when none of the allegations have been proven.



