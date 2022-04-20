Today is Wednesday April 20, 2022
Tyler police searching for missing person

Posted/updated on: April 20, 2022 at 1:47 pm
Tyler police searching for missing personTYLER — The Tyler Police Department is working a missing person case. Carey Pennington, a 57-year-old female, has been missing from an address on Martin Lane in Tyler since 5:30 Tuesday morning. She is believed to be on foot and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, jean shorts, and red/white/blue canvas shoes. She is 5’07”, 168 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has her dog, a white dachshund, with her. If you know her whereabouts or see her, contact Detective Lopez at 903-531-1098 or Tyler PD Dispatch at 903-531-1000.



