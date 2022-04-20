Today is Wednesday April 20, 2022
Judge delays Alex Jones trial as Infowars seeks bankruptcy

Posted/updated on: April 20, 2022 at 12:37 pm
AUSTIN (AP) – A Texas judge has pushed back the first jury trial over how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay the families of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. The Infowars host has already lost defamation cases over his comments that the shooting was a hoax. But a judge Wednesday delayed the trial after Infowars this week sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Texas. Attorneys for Sandy Hook families have accused Jones of trying to hide millions of dollars in assets. A new trial date was not set.



