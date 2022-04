No abnormalities found in China plane crash: Investigators

(NEW YORK) -- No abnormalities were found in the preliminary report investigating last month's China Eastern Airlines plane crash that killed all 132 people on board, the Chinese Civil Aviation Administration said.

