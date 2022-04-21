Man gets life sentence in fatal Lake Palestine crash

TYLER — A Smith County jury has sentenced Jeffrey Hampton to life in prison for the death of Roberto Carlos Hernandez in a 2019 boating accident on Lake Palestine. Hampton was found to have used the boat as a deadly weapon, so he must serve 30 years of his sentence before possible parole. He has already spent nearly three years awaiting trial, so he will be first eligible for parole in 2049. The sentencing trial for the 34-year-old Hampton, of Tyler, began just days after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the teenage boy’s death. According to our news partner KETK, Hampton admitted guilt but elected to have a jury decide his fate. While manslaughter is normally a second-degree felony in Texas, the punishment range was enhanced to a first-degree felony due to Hampton’s prior criminal history.

