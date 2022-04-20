Today is Wednesday April 20, 2022
Fire forces evacuation of dorm at Texas university; 3 hurt

Posted/updated on: April 20, 2022 at 8:49 am
PRAIRIE VIEW (AP) — Officials say three people were injured when a fire broke out in a residence hall at a Texas university. The fire happened shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday in a student housing building at Prairie View A&M University, about 45 miles northwest of Houston. The school says the dorm was evacuated and all residents were accounted for. The university says there were three reported injuries but did not provide details. Fire officials told Houston TV station KTRK that the fire appeared to be contained to a hallway on the third floor. The cause of the fire was under investigation.



