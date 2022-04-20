Today is Wednesday April 20, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Wendy Davis files latest challenge to Texas abortion law

Posted/updated on: April 20, 2022 at 4:33 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) – Former Texas lawmaker Wendy Davis has filed the latest court challenge to the state’s restrictive abortion law. The lawsuit filed in federal court Tuesday comes nearly a decade after her 13-hour filibuster of another anti-abortion measure made her an overnight Democratic star. Courts have repeatedly turned back challenges to the Texas law known as Senate Bill 8, which bans abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy. That includes the U.S. Supreme Court, which allowed the law to remain in effect.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design