Texan to be buried 79 years after death in World War II

Posted/updated on: April 20, 2022 at 4:33 am
QUINLAN (AP) – A Texan who died when the bomber he served on in World War II was shot down is finally coming home for burial next week in a rural East Texas graveyard. The Defense Department says Tech. Sgt. Frank A. Norris of Quinlan was a 23-year-old flight engineer aboard a B-24 Liberator. He was part of the biggest Allied raid on Romania’s Ploesti oil fields when German anti-aircraft shot the bomber down on Aug. 1, 1943. Norris couldn’t be identified until DNA analysis made it possible last year. He’s to be buried on April 30 in Paynetown Cemetery near Quinlan.



