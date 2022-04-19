Today is Tuesday April 19, 2022
Mavs buy time with Doncic as first-round series shifts to Utah

Posted/updated on: April 19, 2022 at 4:29 pm
DALLAS (AP) – The Dallas Mavericks are buying time to get Luka Doncic involved in their first-round series against Utah after winning Game 2 at home without their star. A Doncic return from a calf injury this week would be in one of the NBA’s toughest arenas for opposing teams. The series is even 1-1 and resumes Thursday night in Salt Lake City. The Mavericks have lost 11 in a row there. It will be 11 days since Doncic strained his left calf when Game 3 tips off. That’s about the recovery time for the mildest calf strain.



