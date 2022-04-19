Better stream ‘Saul’: Show’s sixth-season premiere leads to record sign-ups for AMC+

Posted/updated on: April 19, 2022 at 4:14 pm

AMC

Monday's sixth-season premiere of Better Call Saul led to a record number of sign-ups for AMC's streaming service, the network has announced.

"Whether streaming on AMC+, watching on our linear ad-supported network or engaging on social media, the fans showed up and last night was just the beginning of what will be an unforgettable final season of what has become a landmark series for our company and all of television," said AMC Studios head Dan McDermott in a statement Tuesday. "[F]ans of the show met the moment of its return with a response befitting everything this remarkable creative team has delivered."

The prequel series serves as an origin story for Bob Odenkirk's lovably crooked Breaking Bad attorney James Morgan "Jimmy" McGill, AKA Saul Goodman. The first episode of its sixth season, "Wine and Roses," attracted 1.4 million total viewers, making it the #1 cable drama premiere of 2022 to date.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back