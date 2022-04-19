Today is Tuesday April 19, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Better stream ‘Saul’: Show’s sixth-season premiere leads to record sign-ups for AMC+

Posted/updated on: April 19, 2022 at 4:14 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AMC

Monday's sixth-season premiere of Better Call Saul led to a record number of sign-ups for AMC's streaming service, the network has announced. 

"Whether streaming on AMC+, watching on our linear ad-supported network or engaging on social media, the fans showed up and last night was just the beginning of what will be an unforgettable final season of what has become a landmark series for our company and all of television," said AMC Studios head Dan McDermott in a statement Tuesday. "[F]ans of the show met the moment of its return with a response befitting everything this remarkable creative team has delivered."

The prequel series serves as an origin story for Bob Odenkirk's lovably crooked Breaking Bad attorney James Morgan "Jimmy" McGill, AKA Saul Goodman. The first episode of its sixth season, "Wine and Roses," attracted 1.4 million total viewers, making it the #1 cable drama premiere of 2022 to date.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design