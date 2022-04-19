Roberts discusses vaccination site relocation, COVID variants

Posted/updated on: April 19, 2022 at 4:16 pm

TYLER — NET Health’s George Roberts says his agency had a good reason for moving its COVID vaccination clinic back to the main NET Health office on North Broadway in Tyler. Roberts points out that that’s where the agency does its other vaccinations — saying the thinking was to consolidate all of them into one location for the public’s convenience. He says he hopes that will encourage residents to get vaccinated against COVID and other illnesses. The move was made this week. Roberts remains guardedly upbeat about continued low COVID numbers in the area. Regarding BA.2, he says that now makes up 75 per cent of total cases nationwide — while a new subvariant known as BA.2.12.1 now accounts for roughly 20 per cent of cases around the country. For more information on COVID-19 in East Texas, click here.

