‘Bridgerton”s second season becomes the most popular English-language series for Netflix

The (vis)count is in: The second season of Netflix's Bridgerton has become even more popular than its predecessor.

Referencing the show's town gossip, the streaming service announced, "After four weeks atop the English TV list, Lady Whistledown is most pleased to reveal that Bridgerton Season 2 is now the Most Popular English language series of all time with 627.11M hours viewed, ahead of Bridgerton Season 1 in second place.

Netflix also points out that this past week was the first time one of its shows ranked in the first and second place on its Most Popular list; further, season 2 appeared in the Top 10 in 88 countries.

It should be said that "English language" is an interesting asterisk when it comes to the streamer's records, because the show can't hold a silver candlestick to Netflix's all-time record holder, Korea's Squid Game, of which 1.65 billion hours were watched in its first 28 days of release.

