Today is Tuesday April 19, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘Bridgerton”s second season becomes the most popular English-language series for Netflix

Posted/updated on: April 19, 2022 at 3:03 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Netflix

The (vis)count is in: The second season of Netflix's Bridgerton has become even more popular than its predecessor.

Referencing the show's town gossip, the streaming service announced, "After four weeks atop the English TV list, Lady Whistledown is most pleased to reveal that Bridgerton Season 2 is now the Most Popular English language series of all time with 627.11M hours viewed, ahead of Bridgerton Season 1 in second place.

Netflix also points out that this past week was the first time one of its shows ranked in the first and second place on its Most Popular list; further, season 2 appeared in the Top 10 in 88 countries.

It should be said that "English language" is an interesting asterisk when it comes to the streamer's records, because the show can't hold a silver candlestick to Netflix's all-time record holder, Korea's Squid Game, of which 1.65 billion hours were watched in its first 28 days of release.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design