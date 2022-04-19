Free bulky item collection week set for May 2

Posted/updated on: April 19, 2022 at 12:52 pm

TYLER — The City of Tyler Solid Waste Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful are sponsoring a free bulky item collection for residential customers (excluding multi-family home communities and businesses) from Monday, May 2, through Friday, May 6. Participants should place bulky items on the curb by 7 a.m. May 2 and no sooner than 5 p.m. April 29. After crews have collected on your street, officials ask that you not place more bulky items on the curb. These items will be charged a special pickup fee. Click here to learn more.

