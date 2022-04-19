Two arrested after four-city chase

Posted/updated on: April 19, 2022 at 12:30 pm

TYLER– Two suspects have been arrested following a chase that went through several cities. According to a news release from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, that followed a predawn Bullard traffic stop from which the suspect fled in a pickup. Authorities say they then pursued the truck through Bullard, Jacksonville, Bullard again, Whitehouse, and Tyler. Once reaching Tyler’s River Oaks apartment complex, the driver reportedly began to flee on foot. Officials say the suspect fired one round toward a deputy with a handgun, continued fleeing, then forcibly entered an apartment occupied by two females and two young children. According to the release, the suspect quickly left that unit, only to barricade himself inside another unit in the complex. Authorities tell us Jonathan Lizarraga-Romero, 29, of Tyler fInally surrendered.

Lizarraga-Romero now faces two warrants for aggravated assault against a public servant with a $2,000,000 bond on each charge, along with two unrelated warrants. Additionally, Dayana Briseno, 22, of Tyler was arrested on a charge of hindering apprehension of a known felon with a bond of $20,000. Multiple law enforcement agencies took part in the case.

