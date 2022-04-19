Toole Design starts collecting suggestions for Downtown Tyler plan

April 19, 2022

TYLER — A design firm wants to hear from you on future plans for downtown Tyler. In late winter, after a second phase contract was approved by Tyler City Council, Toole Design began the development of a concept to support revitalization efforts in the Downtown Tyler area. As part of this design plan, the company will be meeting with stakeholders this week to see what the needs and wants are for the area, according to a news release. Toole Design and the Main Street Department are also requesting the input of Tyler residents. Residents can submit their visions and comments by visiting this link. The plan is scheduled to be completed this year. This preliminary vision and design will move the revitalization process forward to allow the City to develop phases for construction, according to the release.

