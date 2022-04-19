Today is Tuesday April 19, 2022
Senator Cornyn in Tyler for discussion on unspent COVID funds

Posted/updated on: April 19, 2022 at 10:19 am
Senator Cornyn in Tyler for discussion on unspent COVID fundsTYLER –Senator John Cornyn participates in a roundtable discussion in Tyler today wto hear from regional leaders, health care providers, educators, and economic development officials at the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital. The roundtable highlights the challenges of limited broadband access that many East Texas communities experience and how Sen. Cornyn’s current legislation would allow local leaders to use unspent COVID-19 relief funds for regional projects like expanding broadband and infrastructure. Roundtable participants are sharing how broadband access impacts education, health care, and economic development and emphasizes the importance of bridging the digital divide. The meeting is set for 10:00 with a press conference to follow.



