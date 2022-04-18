Tigers’ second-leading rusher Corey Kiner enters college football transfer portal

Posted/updated on: April 18, 2022 at 6:44 pm

By ALEX SCARBOROUGH

LSU Tigers running back Corey Kiner announced on Monday that he has entered his name in the college football transfer portal.

Kiner, the No. 9-ranked running back in the 2021 class, was second on the team in rushing yards as a freshman last season.

He ran for 324 yards and two touchdowns on 79 carries. He also caught two passes for 10 yards.

Kiner went to Roger Bacon High School in Cincinnati and chose LSU over Cincinnati and Louisville.

According to Cincinnati.com, Kiner committed to the then-defending national champions without ever visiting campus because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Kiner joins a double-digit list of transfers since former LSU coach Ed Orgeron was fired and the program replaced him with Brian Kelly, who was previously the head coach at Notre Dame.

Starting quarterback Max Johnson departed for Texas A&M, and former All-American defensive back Eli Ricks went to Alabama.

LSU also has been able to add several players via the portal, however, including former Penn State running back Noah Cain. He was the Nittany Lions’ second-leading rusher last season as a junior with 350 yards.

LSU is scheduled to open the season Sept. 3 against Florida State.

Go Back