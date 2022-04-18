Today is Monday April 18, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


President with Texas background named for Vermont State University

Posted/updated on: April 18, 2022 at 4:58 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) – The Vermont State College System board has announced a president for the newly established Vermont State University. It consolidates Castleton University, Northern Vermont University, and Vermont Technical College. Officials say Parwinder Grewal has accepted the position effective July 1. The university will welcome its first class in the fall of 2023. Officials say Grewal most recently served in leadership roles at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, a new university created through the merger of three institutions with multiple campuses. Before that, he served as department head of entomology and plant pathology at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and as a distinguished professor of entomology at Ohio State University.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design