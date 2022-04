UT Tyler Patriot Classic raises over $300,000

Posted/updated on: April 18, 2022 at 12:44 pm

TYLER — The University of Texas at Tyler Patriot Classic raised $311,000 this year to benefit the university’s scholarship program. UT Tyler awarded 29 Patriot Classic scholarships. The activity consists of the Southside Bank Patriot Million Dollar Hole-in-One Contest and the BMW of Tyler Patriot Golf Classic. Both were held last month, making a return following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

