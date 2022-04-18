COVID Vaccine Clinic Moves to NET Health’s Main Immunizations Clinic

Posted/updated on: April 18, 2022 at 10:41 am

TYLER — NET Health’s Immunizations Clinic is located within the middle set of doors at 815 North Broadway Avenue, next to the Tyler Municipal Court. The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., and from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.; on Wednesdays, the clinic remains open until 6:00 p.m.

Booster Doses of Pfizer and Moderna: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) endorsed booster doses for anyone age 12 years and older to receive a booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least 5 months after their second dose, as well as secondary booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for anyone age 50 and above who received their first booster dose at least 4 months ago. If anyone has questions about their risks from COVID-19 and whether a booster dose is beneficial, it is advised that you consult your primary healthcare provider.

First and Second Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines: “Vaccination remains the best strategy to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” says George Roberts, NET Health CEO. “All COVID-19 vaccines may be co-administered with other vaccines, including the seasonal influenza vaccine, during the same visit.”

NET Health encourages everyone who has yet to become vaccinated to start their COVID vaccine series to protect themselves and loved ones. Eligibility is open to the following ages: Anyone between the ages of 5 – 11 can only receive the 2-Dose Pfizer vaccine, anyone ages 12 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine and anyone ages 18 and older can receive the Moderna vaccine. Parents and guardians of children who are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine should consult a healthcare provider if they have questions about the benefits and risks of their child(ren) receiving the COVID vaccine.”

