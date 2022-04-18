Jay Leno explains what the “most disturbing” part of the Will Smith Oscars situation was to him

In a conversation with the Palm Beach Daily News, stand-up legend and former Tonight Show host Jay Leno sounded off on the infamous Will Smith Oscar incident.

Leno noted, "To me, the thing that's most disturbing wasn't the slap, because he was kind of smirking after he slapped [Chris Rock]," Leno said. "It was the yelling of the obscenities. Then you go, 'Whoa. What’s going on here?' This is real anger."

Leno noted how out of character the situation seemed for Smith, who he called a "good guy." Jay also cracked wise about the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences' investigating the slap, before deciding to ban Smith for 10 years.

"What are you investigating?" Leno asked.

"It had to be the most recorded assault in history. I saw the back of his shoe, I saw Chris' ear. There were so many cameras on this incident. What are you investigating? I know sometimes things are just what they appear to be."

