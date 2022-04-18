Today is Monday April 18, 2022
﻿’Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ ﻿tops box office, ﻿earns $150 million overseas

Posted/updated on: April 18, 2022 at 8:06 am
Warner Bros. Pictures

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the third installment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, opened in the number-one spot at the box office, earning an estimated $43 million over the weekend. Overseas, the fantasy film -- brought to life by an ensemble cast that includes Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller and more, and with Mads Mikkelsen replacing Johnny Depp as the villainous Gellert Grindelwald -- racked up $150 million, bringing its global total to just over $193 million.

Last week's number-one film, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, dropped to second, earning an additional $30 million domestically during its second weekend in theaters, surpassing the $100 million mark domestically and doubling that internationally, with an estimated $231.8 million total.

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's rom-com The Lost City held on to the third spot at the box office, securing another $6.5 million in its fourth week of release, bringing its global tally to $88.2 million.

Earning an additional $6.2 million over the holiday weekend was Everything Everywhere All at Once. Its international total now sits at $18 million.

Rounding out the top five is the Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg-led Father Stu, which earned opened to $5.7 million domestically, for a grand total of $8 million since last Wednesday.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



