Yankees’ Nestor Cortes pitches immaculate inning

Posted/updated on: April 17, 2022 at 6:13 pm

By ESPN.com

BALTIMORE — Nestor Cortes of the New York Yankees pitched an immaculate inning against the Baltimore Orioles, striking out the side on nine pitches in the fourth on Sunday.

Cortes retired Anthony Santander on a called strike, a foul ball and a foul tip. Then he got Ryan McKenna on a swinging strike and two called strikes. Robinson Chirinos went down on a swinging strike, a called strike and another swinging strike.

Cortes also struck out the side in the second. He had 12 strikeouts through five innings before being relieved by Chad Green in the bottom of the sixth inning with the game in a scoreless deadlock.

Cortes is the first Yankees pitcher to strike out 12 or more in an outing of five innings or fewer, according to ESPN Stats & Information. He gave up three hits and one walk.

Although the Orioles were stymied by Cortes, they had much more success against the Yankees’ bullpen, scoring five runs in the eighth inning and defeating New York 5-0. The Yankees’ Jonathan Loaisiga, who allowed four of the Orioles’ five runs, took the loss.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Go Back