Angels’ Mike Trout leaves game after pitch hits hand

Posted/updated on: April 17, 2022 at 6:12 pm

By ESPN.com

ARLINGTON, Texas — Mike Trout left the Los Angeles Angels’ 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Sunday after being hit in his left hand by a pitch, but the team said X-rays were negative and the three-time AL MVP is day to day.

Trout was struck by a 1-1 slider from Texas Rangers right-hander Spencer Patton leading off the fifth inning. Trout was seemingly handcuffed by the 81 mph pitch, lowering his hands to protect his midsection.

Trout jumped around and shook the hand in pain. He initially walked toward the visiting dugout, then marched about halfway down the first-base line, where he was met by trainer Mike Frostad and manager Joe Maddon. Frostad checked to see if Trout could squeeze the hand, then walked him off the field and back to the clubhouse.

Trout is hitting .267 this season with two home runs and two RBIs. He earlier doubled on a flair to short right field during the Angels’ three-run third inning in which they took a 4-1 lead.

Trout, 30, played only 36 games last season through May 17 because of a calf injury and hasn’t played more than 140 games in a season since 2016.

Trout had surgery in 2017 after tearing ligaments in his left thumb on a slide into second base.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

