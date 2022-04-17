Longview Arboretum named Great Public Space in Texas

LONGVIEW — The Longview Arboretum and Nature Center was recently named a “Great Public Space” as part of the American Planning Association – Texas Chapter’s Great Places in Texas program. “The Longview Arboretum and Nature Center has become a gem in our community,” said Michael Shirley, director of Development Services, as quoted in a news release. “It is a great example of a successful public-private partnership, and we are delighted that this statewide organization realizes what a great place it is for our residents and visitors.” The Great Places in Texas program promotes and recognizes great places while celebrating stories of exemplary planning that have resulted in stronger and healthier communities, according to the release. The Arboretum was one of just six destinations selected by the association for recognition in 2022 and only one of two Great Public Spaces. Click here to learn more.

