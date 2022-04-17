TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: April 17, 2022 at 3:57 pm

TYLER — TxDOT will be busy with another round of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District this week. In Smith County, Tyler Maintenance will have a base crew on FM 15. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. A second crew will be performing ditch work in various locations throughout the county. In Gregg County, Longview Maintenance will be on FM 2751 for leveling work. FM 2751 will be closed to traffic. Crews are also scheduled to finish base repairs on FM 449 and begin edge repair work. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.

Go Back