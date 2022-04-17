Today is Sunday April 17, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Mitchell, Jazz win opener 99-93 as Mavs play without Doncic

Posted/updated on: April 17, 2022 at 8:15 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP) – Donovan Mitchell scored 30 of his 32 points after halftime, Bojan Bogdanovic finished with 26, and the Utah Jazz opened the NBA playoffs with a 99-93 victory over Dallas. The Mavericks were without injured two-time All-Star guard Luka Doncic. The fourth-seeded Mavericks started the playoffs at home for the first time since their NBA title season 11 years ago. Doncic was out with a strained left calf and is day to day. Game 2 is Monday night. Jalen Brunson had 24 points for Dallas and Spencer Dinwiddie 22.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design