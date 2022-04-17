Mitchell, Jazz win opener 99-93 as Mavs play without Doncic

DALLAS (AP) – Donovan Mitchell scored 30 of his 32 points after halftime, Bojan Bogdanovic finished with 26, and the Utah Jazz opened the NBA playoffs with a 99-93 victory over Dallas. The Mavericks were without injured two-time All-Star guard Luka Doncic. The fourth-seeded Mavericks started the playoffs at home for the first time since their NBA title season 11 years ago. Doncic was out with a strained left calf and is day to day. Game 2 is Monday night. Jalen Brunson had 24 points for Dallas and Spencer Dinwiddie 22.

