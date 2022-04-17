14 injured in shooting at South Carolina’s Columbiana Centre mall

One person was arrested Saturday in connection with a shooting incident at a South Carolina mall in which 14 people were injured, officials said.

Columbia Police said they arrested Jewayne M. Price, 22, on a charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol. Police said additional charges may be forthcoming.

Investigators said they were still seeking to identify at least two suspects who were seen with guns.

Nine people were shot and five others were injured while fleeing the mall, police said. The injured ranged in age from 15 to 73 years old, police said. Only one victim, a 73-year-old woman, continued to receive medical treatment, police said.

“All other victims have been treated and released or will be released shortly,” police said in a statement.

Police had said earlier on Saturday that 10 people were injured by gunfire at the Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, South Carolina. The incident took place around 2:28 p.m., and officers responded to the scene and began going store to store evacuating people, police said.

Two of the victims were in critical but stable condition earlier on Saturday, Columbia Police Chief William Holbrook told reporters at an evening news conference.

“What is important is that we have no fatalities,” he told reporters.

The chief said that three individuals, whom he classified as “people of interest,” were detained. The individuals were seen armed and at least one of them allegedly fired a shot, according to Holbrook.

“We don’t believe this was random,” he said. “We believe the individuals who were armed knew each other.”

Price was later identified as one of the three individuals detained for questioning, police said. The other two were released from custody.

Store owners locked down and sheltered people in place as the police swept through the shopping center, Holbrook said. They are being reunited with their friends and family members.

Columbiana Centre tweeted a statement saying the violent incident was “extremely upsetting and our thoughts are with everyone impacted.”

“We are grateful for the quick response and continued support of our security team and our partners in law enforcement,” the mall said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing. Holbrook asked anyone with video or information related to the shooting to call the police.

“We know a lot of different people saw a lot of different things. We’re asking them to take a moment, clear your thoughts and contact law enforcement,” he said.

Prisma Health, a network of hospitals in South Carolina whose facilities received 11 victims, said in a statement that nine were treated and released. Prisma did not share the condition of the two remaining patients in its care.

A representative for Lexington Medical Center told ABC News that no one from the shooting was currently admitted. Police previously said Lexington received victims.

