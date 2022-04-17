Two arrested in homicide involving Dallas Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph

Posted/updated on: April 17, 2022 at 4:51 am

By TODD ARCHER

A day after Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph met with Dallas police, two arrests have been made in the death of Cameron Ray on March 18.

On Saturday, police announced the arrests of Aries Jones, 28, and Tivione English, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with the homicide.

Joseph’s attorney, Barry Sorrels, said Friday that Joseph was a passenger in a vehicle from which gunshots were fired that killed a man last month, but he was not the shooter.

According to surveillance video released by Dallas police, there was an incident between two groups of friends that included Joseph and Ray. Later, shots came from an SUV passing by as Ray, 20, and his friends walked to their car. At 2:01 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of Greenville Avenue and found Ray. He was transported to an area hospital, where he died.

According to multiple sources, the Cowboys had encouraged Joseph to meet with the police regarding what he knows of the incident. On Friday, the Cowboys released a statement regarding the situation:

“The Dallas Cowboys are aware of the tragic incident that occurred in Dallas on March 18. First and foremost, our hearts go out to Mr. Ray’s family and loved ones. The organization is aware of Kelvin Joseph’s possible connection to this incident. We are in contact with Dallas law enforcement and have alerted the NFL office. We have no further comment at this time.”

A league spokesperson said the matter is being reviewed under the league’s personal conduct policy.

The Cowboys selected Joseph in the second round of the 2021 draft. He played in 10 games last season with two starts.

