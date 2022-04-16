Today is Saturday April 16, 2022
Prayer, worship lift unaccompanied migrant teens in shelters

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2022 at 1:30 pm
EL PASO (AP) – Every Sunday afternoon since last Easter, teens kneel by a makeshift altar at Fort Bliss and pray so hard that tears stream down their faces. They pray for families left behind when they crossed the U.S.-Mexico border alone without authorization and for quick release from this emergency shelter on a vast Army post in the Texas desert. And they pray for their futures. Here and at similar facilities set up along the southwestern border during migrant surges, Catholic priests, deacons, and music ministers celebrate Mass with them. They say they hope to bring these young people some comfort and healing.



