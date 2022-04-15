Today is Friday April 15, 2022
‘Fantastic Beasts’ threequel ‘The Secrets of Dumbledore’ conjures up $6 million in previews

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2022 at 1:06 pm
Warner Bros. Pictures

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the third in a series of Harry Potter spin-offs, managed to conjure up $6 million from Thursday night preview audiences in the U.S., according to Deadline.

The film, co-written by Potter creator JK Rowling, has already opened overseas and is nearing the hundred-million-dollar mark from foreign theaters. Stateside, it's expecting an estimated take in the $40-$50 million range.

The movie, again starring Oscar-winner Eddie Redmayne as magical animal wrangler Newt Scamander, and with Mads Mikkelsen replacing Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald, is getting a better critical reception than its predecessor, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. It also has an audience score of 83% on the ratings aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, higher even than the "Certified Fresh" original.

