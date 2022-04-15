Today is Friday April 15, 2022
Roberts: Variants under scrutiny as COVID numbers remain low

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2022 at 4:21 pm
Roberts: Variants under scrutiny as COVID numbers remain lowTYLER — NET Health’s George Roberts remains guardedly upbeat as COVID numbers remain low in his agency’s survey area. He says officials continue to monitor the BA.2 variant, telling us it now makes up 86 per cent of national cases and over 80 per cent of cases in Texas. And that’s not all. Roberts adds that there are several other variants that were discussed Thursday in a meeting in Austin. He says they don’t appear to be affecting Texas just yet but that officials will be watching them in days to come. And Roberts continues to call vaccinations the best way to fight the virus. For more information on COVID-19 in East Texas, click here.



