Man arrested after Lindale-to-Tyler chase

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2022 at 4:22 pm

TYLER – A man has been arrested after authorities say he led a pursuit from Lindale into Tyler on Friday morning. According to our news partner KETK, 63-year-old David Fitch was arrested around 9:08 a.m. outside a store in Tyler off Highway 64 West. Lindale officers did a traffic stop on Fitch’s vehicle at around 8:50 a.m. They say he drove away a moment later and led police on a chase southbound on Highway 69. DPS assisted and was able to spike the vehicle and disable at least one of the tires. The pursuit continued onto Loop 323 in Tyler, down to Highway 64. Officer Andy Erbaugh with Tyler Police said the department helped block intersections while the chase went on to help keep the public safe. Fitch reportedly continued to a strip center on Highway 64 West, near the Loop 323 intersection, where Tyler police found him and arrested him.

Though the charges weren’t immediately set, Somes said he believes Fitch will be charged at least with felony evading arrest in a motor vehicle. Fitch also had outstanding warrants out of Waco and probation warrants with the U.S. Marshals service.

