Alex Jones to recoup $75,000 in fines in Sandy Hook lawsuit

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2022 at 4:22 pm
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP/Staff) – Austin-based Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will be getting back the $75,000 in fines he paid to a Connecticut court for missing a deposition last month in a lawsuit over his assertions that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. A Connecticut judge on Thursday ordered the return of the money because Jones eventually appeared at a deposition in Bridgeport last week. The escalating fines had been aimed at making sure Jones did appear for questioning. Jones is being sued for defamation by relatives of some of the 20 children and six educators killed in the 2012 Newtown, Connecticut, massacre.



