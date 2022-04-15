Today is Friday April 15, 2022
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2022 at 10:14 am
Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:

Netflix
Our Great National Parks: Former President Barack Obama narrates an epic five-part series that explores our changing relationship with the wilderness.

Anatomy of a Scandal: A scandalous secret threatens to unravel the lives of Britian’s elite in this gripping courtroom drama.


Hulu
The Kardashians: One of the most famous families returns to give fans a revealing look into their lives in this brand-new reality series.


HBO Max
The Great Pottery Throw Down: Stream season five of this fan favorite competition show to find out who will be named Britian’s best home potter.


Apple TV+
Roar: Experience this star-studded anthology series, which spans genres to tell eight stand-alone stories based around feminist fables.


Amazon Prime Video
Outer Range: Witness season one of this Western thriller that centers on a rancher fighting for his land and his family.

Happy streaming!

