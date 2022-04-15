Police seek to speak with Cowboys’ Kelvin Joseph in connection to fatal shooting

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2022 at 9:00 am

By TODD ARCHER

Police want to speak with Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph in connection with a shooting death last month in the Lower Greenville section of Dallas, sources said Thursday.

Cameron Ray, who was 20, was fatally shot after a March 18 altercation with a group of individuals that appeared to include Joseph, a second-round pick of the Cowboys last year. In video footage obtained by KDFW-TV in Dallas, one of those involved in the altercation was wearing a YKDV necklace. Joseph goes by the rap name “YKDV Bossman Fat.”

More footage goes on to show shots coming from an SUV as Ray and his friends walked to their vehicle after the altercation.

The Cowboys did not have a comment. However, sources said the team has talked with Joseph and is encouraging him to speak with police to discuss what he knows about the situation.

Detective Tonya McDaniel told KDFW that Ray and three friends were in Dallas for a weekend and that they were not responsible for the incident that preceded the shooting. Police have been working to identify the group seen in the surveillance video, including the man wearing the YKDV necklace.

Joseph started his college career at LSU before playing one season at Kentucky.

Joseph appeared in 10 games and made two starts as a rookie, and was credited with 13 tackles and two pass deflections.

Go Back