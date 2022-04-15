In Brief: Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson assassin comedy goes to Netflix, and more

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2022 at 7:32 am

Netflix has scooped up the rights to the action comedy The Man from Toronto, starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson. The Sony Pictures film, which also stars Kaley Cuoco and Ellen Barkin, has Harrelson's titular master assassin mistaken for Hart in an Airbnb mix-up. Deadline reports that the film was supposed to hit theaters on August 12, but will now debut on the streaming service later this year...

Who is Michael Davies? That's the answer to the question, "Who will be the next executive producer of Jeopardy!?" Davies posted a message Thursday to confirm he's taking the place of Mike Richards, whose short stint as host last year was derailed by controversial blog posts he'd made. "I am both honored and humbled by the faith the studio and the staff have put in me," Davies said in part, and he thanked "everyone in the Jeopardy! community for your phenomenal support." Davies is a veteran of unscripted shows, including Bravo's Watch What Happens Live...

Oscar winner Susan Sarandon has joined the cast of the Warner Bros. DC Comics adaptation Blue Beetle. According to The Wrap, Sarandon will play Victoria Kord, a new character developed for the movie; the publication noted that Sharon Stone was once in talks for the part. Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña will star as Jamie Reyes, aka the hero Blue Beetle. He'll be the first lead Latino actor in a DC property when the film comes out in August of 2023...

