GM CEO Mary Barra talks newest electric vehicle, inflation and competition with Tesla

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2022 at 5:32 pm

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images, FILE

(NEW YORK) -- The CEO of General Motors Mary Barra sat down exclusively with ABC News’ Rebecca Jarvis to introduce their newest electric vehicle the Cadillac LYRIQ and take the first ride.

In 2021, the company announced that it is committed to selling all-electric vehicles by 2035.

“I think it gets into the power of General Motors brands,” said Barra. “First of all, we're a full line manufacturer. We have four brands and we have vehicles at every price.”

Elon Musk’s Tesla currently dominates the U.S. electric vehicle market, owning 60% of shares in the space.

Barra said the new version of the American classic is set to take Tesla head-on.

“If you think about it right now, [electric vehicle] sales are very low. They're in single digits. By 2025, and then beyond, we want to start dramatically growing shares,” said Barra. “We sell more vehicles than anyone else does with the brands, and we have loyal consumers, so I'm really excited about our future.”

