Today is Thursday April 14, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Lee Harvey Oswald life insurance claim sells at auction

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2022 at 5:00 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


BOSTON (AP) – The life insurance policy on the man who assassinated President John F. Kennedy in Dallas paid out less than $900 to his mother. Now, the death claim she filed to get that sum has sold at auction for almost $80,000. Boston-based RR Auction says the original Notice of Insurance Claim for Lee Harvey Oswald sold for $79,436 on Wednesday. The one-page, 8.5-inch by 10.25-inch document came inside a frame alongside a photograph of Oswald. The Proof of Death certificate is signed by Marguerite C. Oswald, and is dated Dec. 26, 1963, 32 days after Oswald was killed by Jack Ruby. The insurance company honored its obligations by paying Marguerite Oswald $863.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design