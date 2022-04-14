Today is Thursday April 14, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Jury selection set for August in child’s death

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2022 at 4:52 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Jury selection set for August in child’s deathTYLER – Jury selection for a Tyler woman charged with capital murder in her daughter’s death has been set for August. According to our news partner KETK, Courtnie Williams was arrested along with the victim’s father, Manuel Williams, in 2020 after officers were called to the home and found injuries that were consistent with “a history of abuse.” An arrest warrant at the time alleged that bruises were found all over the child’s body and were in different stages of healing. Courtnie Williams will have until July 7 to decide whether to accept a plea deal if one is offered. If not, jury selection is set to begin on Aug. 1. Manuel Williams pleaded guilty in February to a charge of injury to a child and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design