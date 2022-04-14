Ludacris to receive honorary Georgia State degree, Taraji to give Howard’s commencement speech and more

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2022 at 4:11 pm

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation

-- Georgia State University will present Chris "Ludacris" Bridges with an honorary Bachelor of Science in Music Management degree on May 4. Ludacris took classes at Georgia State in the early 90s before signing with Def Jam Records.

"We are proud that Chris Bridges got his start at Georgia State," said University President M. Brian Blake. "He has gone on to become a cultural and philanthropic icon, representing Atlanta and giving back in many ways."

The "Stand Up" rapper will be honored for his contributions as a mentor to students of the university's Creative Media Industries Institute.

"Georgia State helped me get my start and I am so honored and excited to share this milestone with the world," Ludacris said.

-- Taraji P. Henson will serve as the commencement speaker for the 2022 graduating class at her alma mater, Howard University. The HBCU announced the news on Thursday, sharing the sentiment that they are excited to welcome Henson "back home."

"Ms. Henson exemplifies the University tenets of excellence in truth and service," reads a university statement. "We could not be more excited to have her join us in celebrating the graduating Class of 2022."

The award-winning actress is a 1995 graduate of what is now Howard University's Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts.

"Returning to Howard always feels like coming home, and I cannot wait to share this incredible moment with Howard students as they prepare to take the next step in their journeys to success," Henson said.

-- Cardi B made her return to social media this week, most likely because of her new song dropping on Friday.

As previously reported, the rapper deactivated her Twitter and Instagram accounts after an intense back-and-forth with fans, who were upset that she didn't attend the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back