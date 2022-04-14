Today is Thursday April 14, 2022
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton visits Tyler and shares thoughts on Title 42

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2022 at 3:58 pm
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton visits Tyler and shares thoughts on Title 42TYLER – With Title 42 set to end May 23rd, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton spoke with KTBB about some of his concerns with the Biden administrations plans once the borders are open to the flood of immigrants. The Attorney General expressed concerns about the amount to crime, drugs and gang activity along the border. Among other things, he believes that the Cartels are being given a free pass to bring in people, drugs and weapons into the country. The Biden administration will look the other way with the understanding that these immigrants will vote Democrat. He worries this will have long term consequences economically and our way of life.



