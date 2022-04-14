Today is Thursday April 14, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tyler man pleads guilty to Lake Palestine crash that killed teen

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2022 at 12:32 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Tyler man pleads guilty to Lake Palestine crash that killed teenTYLER – A Tyler man pleaded guilty Thursday morning to a manslaughter charge from a 2019 boat crash on Lake Palestine that killed 14-year-old Roberto Carlos Bermejo Hernandez, also of Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, 34-year-old Jeffrey Hampton admitted to hitting Hernandez, who was standing on a dock, with a boat. While Hampton admitted guilt, he requested a jury trial for the punishment phase, which is set to begin Monday morning. Assistant District Attorney Noah Coltman said he will add special instructions for the jury to determine whether Hampton used the boat as a deadly weapon. This would affect the sentencing the jury could give Hampton. Currently, he could get anywhere between 5 to 99 years in prison.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design